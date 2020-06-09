Джонні Депп виконав пісню в пам’ять про Джорджа Флойда

Аня Мартинюк 09 червня 2020, 08:46

Знаменитість виконала пісню Боба Ділана «The Times They Are A-Changin».

Новину передає «Преса України».

Стало відомо, що голлівудська зірка кіно Джонні Депп присвятив пісню вбитому копом темношкірому Джорджу Флойду. На своїй сторінці у соцмережі актор оприлюднив відео, на якому він співає пісню Боба Ділана «The Times They Are A-Changin».

«За два місяці до того, як світ сколихнула новина про шокуюче, кровожерливе і публічне вбивства Джона Кеннеді днем в листопаді 1963 року, Боб Ділан сів написати пісню ... У нього була особлива ідея, яку він записав всього за кілька тижнів до трагічного вбивства Кеннеді ... Тому він сів і написав золотий стандарт музики протесту, основну і найзначнішу, приголомшливу поетичну пророчу пісню протесту, яку світ коли-небудь буде бачити: The Times They Are A-Changin», - такими словами підписав пост Депп.

Джонні Депп особливо наголосив, що сьогодні текст пісні актуальний на тлі вбивства Джорджа Флойда. Нагадаємо, у США проходять масові акції протесту проти системного расизму.